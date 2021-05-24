Home

News

Koro farmers urged to revise farming practices

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 3, 2022 10:54 am
[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Farmers on Koro Island in the Lomaiviti Group have been encouraged to revise their farming practices and implement environmentally friendly practices.

This is part of a bid to emulate the organic status of Rotuma and Cicia, the only two certified organic islands in the country which was part of the overall Koro Island agriculture development plans.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy highlighted that organic farming practices is critical for the sector as it is highly sorted after by overseas markets.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Dr Reddy adds that organic produce harvested from Koro gives Fiji a leverage and price to our commodities for its organic brand.

The Ministry will now partner with the small poultry farm on the island to assist them and collect all poultry manure to help establish the island’s organic manure.

