Koro farmers seen more opportunity in Market Day

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 17, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Farmers in Koro have seen more opportunities during a market day facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture early this week.

Navaga village youth leader and farmer Silivenusi Rogocake says the market day is an eye-opener to all the farmers and the youth groups on the island.

Rogocake says the piloted initiative is a good time for them to meet their buyers and help in the marketing of their produce.

Article continues after advertisement


Voivoi Commodity. [Source: Supplied]

“We are working on our 3-year farming project and the market day is a good time for us to familiarize ourselves with the market, the buyers, and other relevant information needed before we harvest our produce. We are aiming for a farmer to plant 1000 yaqona plants. This is a good platform to help us know where we can go next.”

Rogocake says the market day is the first to be done on the island and has also brought new ideas for the farmers.

Some organizations that were part of the marker day include the Ministry of Agriculture, Copra Millers, Food Processors, and Fiji Kava to name a few.

