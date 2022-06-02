Koro farmers diversify into livestock farming

Farmers on Koro Island are diversifying into livestock and poultry farming, which has never been done on the island before.

Tui Bucabuca from Vatulele village Iliesa Raqaqawa, while speaking at the first livestock farmers training on the island says the new initiative will help increase income.

Raqaqawa says Koro is known for vegetable and root crop farming, and it’s crucial for farmers to get all the information they need during training.

“Listen carefully and try to learn as much as you can because even though we have been doing farming for most of our lives, it’s best that we get the best information from the officials as they’re here for us and they know better.”

The first day of training focused on Poultry and Piggery and was attended by more than 50 participants.