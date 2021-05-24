Korean Government steps-in with assistance

The Nawai Secondary School and Nalavo Sangam School today received educational equipment from the Korean Embassy.

40 desks and chairs together with a projector and a smart TV were handed over to these Nadi based schools.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu Park says this is part of their improving education environment project.

Park says in any country, education plays a vital role in economic development.

“With this donation the Korean Government strongly hopes it can make a modest but substantial contribution to the nurturing of the human capitol in Fiji. Improving the education environment has been one of the three main areas of cooperation between Korea and Fiji.”

He also highlighted Fiji and Korea will be celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The Ambassador took up the opportunity to tour a few Western Division schools with Education Minister Premila Kumar.