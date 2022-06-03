Korean community raises crime concerns

Members of the Korean community in Fiji have today conveyed to Police about the threat they face from criminals.

During an outreach meeting, the community met with Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho earlier today.

The Korean community says they have identified four areas where their community members have become victims of violent robberies.

They say most of the cases of robbery and assault have transpired in Raiwaqa, Namadi Heights, Bayview Heights and Suva City.

Min Kwan Jung, a representative of the Korean Association highlighted cases where their members have been assaulted and robbed in a year.

He says majority of the members who have been assaulted and robbed are female and the elderly.

Qiliho says senior positions at the Police Force have been readjusted to improve the performances at the various police stations around the country.

Qiliho says they have also started to check on the manpower supposed to be at the police station on any given day.

He adds they will also be visiting various police stations to check on the performance of the officers to ensure all communities are protected.