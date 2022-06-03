Korea to strengthen relation with PIF

Korea will take a more active role in the development of Pacific Island countries.

This was highlighted by Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister of Political Affairs Seung-bae YEO.

The Foreign Minister arrived in the country earlier this week.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the visit is meaningful to him as he had served the Pacific Island countries in his capacity as the ambassador for Korea in Wellington, New Zealand.

The Korean Deputy Foreign Minister says close communication is important to enhance partnerships.

He adds that they will continue to strengthen relations with PIF.

“Korea will take a more active role, especially for the sustainable development of the Pacific island countries. Today’s seminar is an opportunity for us to freely discuss cooperation for mutual prosperity between Korea and the Pacific island countries”



The Minister adds that they will continue to be a reliable partner.

He goes on to say that they will increase high-level interactions with PIF.