Korea strongly focuses on the Blue Pacific Continent

South Korea Korea understands and will continue to support the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as it presents a long-term vision for the future prosperity of the region.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu Park says in doing so, his country is assisting the construction of two solar power plants in the Taveuni and Ovalau islands that are worth $28 million.

“In particular, the Ovalau one will be the first of its kind for Fiji and the region as this project involves co-developing of the same area of land for both solar power and for agriculture.”

Park says on the front of development cooperation, the Korean Embassy together with Korea International Cooperation Agency focuses on three key areas addressing Climate Change, Strengthening Healthcare System, and Improving Education Environment.

He also applauds the Pacific region’s solidarity which was well demonstrated at the recent 51st Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting chaired by Prime Minister Bainimarama.