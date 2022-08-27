Korea reassures its support for Fiji

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young-kyu Park, says they are looking at ways to work with Fiji to increase trade in the post-COVID-19 era. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

International trade and investment between different countries are vital in raising the standard of living and creating jobs.

He adds that trade, investment, and offshore development assistance has led to strengthened ties between Fiji and Korea.

He adds that trade, investment, and offshore development assistance has led to strengthened ties between Fiji and Korea.

“The global economic environment is changing rapidly. We will work together with our partners, including Fiji, in a mutually beneficial manner for the betterment of our people. Korea’s industries and structure are different. But the challenges we have post-COVID-19 are not different.”

Young-kyu Park says the crisis in one country is closely linked with the other.

He has reassured Fiji that the Republic of Korea will continue supporting Fiji through KOICA programmes and partnerships in socio-economic development.