MINI BUDGET
News

Korea reaffirms support to Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 4:30 am
Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Park Young-kyu

The Korean government, through its foreign assistance policies and programs, continues to cooperate with Fiji for mutual progress and prosperity.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Park Young-kyu says bilateral cooperation is vital to prepare for the post-COVID-19 era.

Young-kyu has reassured the Korean government’s support for Fiji, especially in the health sector.

“My government’s contribution of PCR tests and personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health over the past two years demonstrates the fortifying and growing bond between our two countries.”

Korea is expected to provide ten ambulances to ensure patients get timely emergency services.

They will also build a rehabilitation centre in Suva with a total budget of over $20 million.

This has been initiated following the recent visit of a team of Korean experts to Fiji.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqaiabete says Korea’s support is not limited to infrastructure as they will also support the training of staff in the rehab medicine area.

