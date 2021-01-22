Konrote visit Galoa Island

President Jioji Konrote has become the first Head of State to set foot on Galoa Island.

Konrote yesterday visited the newly built classroom block at the Galoa Primary School and met villagers.

Village elder Qio Tunidau says they are elated to have the President visit despite their circumstances.

Tunidau thanked the Head of State for thinking of them following the devastation they suffered.

Speaking to the villagers, the President commended their resilience and thanked them for the warm reception he received despite their situation.

He assured them that the government will continue to look after them.

Galoa was one of the maritime communities severely affected by TC Yasa.