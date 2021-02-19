Komo villagers grateful for assistance rendered

Komo villagers in the Lau Group are grateful for the assistance rendered by relevant government departments, non-government organizations and United Nations office.

This is after a team from these various organizations visited few islands in Lau last week delivering services that are normally carried in urban centres.

Villager, Seini Tadu, says years of savings to send their two grandchildren to Suva to be circumcised has come to an end as a team of Surgeons from the Health Ministry conducted the circumcision without any costs.

Article continues after advertisement

Tadu adds they welcomed the services provided by the Ministry.

“We are really grateful for the health services being brought to our doorstep. Normally, we spend over $500 to bring our young boys to Suva to be circumcised. This is a great relief for us as the service is done without any costs”.

Surgical Registrar, Dr Sela Koyamaibole, says the government will continue to improve the health and well-being of Fijians facing difficulties in accessing these services.