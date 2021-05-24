Home

Komal receives the prestigious Simone Veil award

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 12:25 pm
Climate change advocate, Komal Narayan.

Climate change advocate, Komal Narayan says she is honoured to have received the Simone Veil prize, given out on International Women’s Day.

Narayan has played a part in Fiji’s fight against climate change, ocean protection, and accelerating advocacy towards climate adaptation.

She says she plans to increase climate awareness and advocacy in the rural and maritime areas where women might have limited opportunities to participate.

“While women, especially, indigenous women and those in the global south, are leading frontline climate action, they are often underrepresented in environmental decision-making at all levels. Here in the Pacific, women’s inclusion at the leadership level has improved outcomes of climate-related projects and policies. On the contrary, if policies or projects are implemented without women’s meaningful participation, it can increase existing inequalities and decrease effectiveness.”

French Ambassador to Fiji, François-Xavier Lège says Narayan is a brilliant advocate for the oceans, setting a benchmark for young girls in Fiji and the Pacific.

The award is accompanied by a $230,000 grant to help Narayan execute her initiatives.

