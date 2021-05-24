Home

Komaisavai becomes the first female Immigration Director

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:45 pm
Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan [left] with Amelia Kotobalavu Komaisavai [Source: Fijian Government]

Amelia Kotobalavu Komaisavai has been appointed Director for the Fijian Immigration Department effective September 13th.

Komaisavai’s appointment was confirmed today after a series of selection processes under the Open Merit Recruitment and Selection guideline.

Prime Minister and Minister for Immigration, Voreqe Bainimarama has welcomed Komaisavai’s appointment and congratulated her for being the first female Director of the Department.

Article continues after advertisement

She has served as the Chief Policy and Research Officer at the Office of the Prime Minister before her appointment as the Acting Director Immigration last year.

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says the appointment could not have come at a better time with the advancement of the Fijian Immigration Department’s Information Communication and Technological Infrastructure.

Komaisavai holds a Certificate in Professional Diploma in Business, a Bachelor of Arts and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific.

