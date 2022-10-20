Kolitagane resigns, pursues another opportunity

David Kolitagane. [Source: LinkedIn]

The Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management David Kolitagane has resigned from his position.

The Public Service Commission says it has accepted the resignation of David Kolitagane.

This afternoon, the PSC states that Kolitagane has pursued a new career opportunity within the government.

PSC Chair Vishnu Mohan thanked Kolitagane for his valuable contributions in various ministries over the past seven years.

The Permanent Secretary for Defence, National Security and Policing Manasa Lesuma will act in the position left vacant by Kolitagane.