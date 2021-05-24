Known criminals to front court for alleged attempted home invasion

Four men will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today for allegedly attempting a home invasion at the home of a businessman in Vuci Road, Nausori, last week.

It is alleged the four, who are known criminals, were armed.

Police say the Eastern Division Task Force received a tip, following which a team of officers from Nakasi, Eastern Headquarters, and K9 were deployed to Nausori at around 11.30 pm to verify the information received.

Article continues after advertisement

The team of officers intercepted the four and, despite an attempt to flee the scene, they were all arrested and taken to the Nausori Police Station.

The four are a 40-year old labourer residing at Tamavua-i-Wai, a 37-year old labourer of Wairua Road, Tamavua, a 36-year old farmer of Waituri, Nausori and a 40-year old farmer of Tacirua.

They have all been charged with one count each of conspiracy, criminal trespass, and going equipped for theft of a property offence.