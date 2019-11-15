Knowledge sharing can prevent climate crisis

Knowledge sharing is one of the major challenges for the younger generation trying to find ways to address Climate Change.

Activist Amelia Kami says the impacts of climate change can be addressed if we tap into the traditional knowledge of our elders.

Kami says indigenous knowledge has solutions which can address the effects of climate crisis, making it crucial for different age groups to work together.

“The way that I see it, is that these conversations, we have to make the effort to have them with our elderly community, with our elders because I have a very strong belief that our indigenous knowledge as Pacific Island Countries do have the solution for climate change, for the Climate crisis.”

Former Diplomat, Litia Mawi says social media is the best way to share traditional practices with the younger generation.

“To me the solution that I find, we can’t get together with your youngsters because we get together and you are just looking down at your phones, you guys don’t listen to us. So I find that my way out of that is to be on FB, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Snap Chat and Twitter. That’s the only way I can get through to you. But not all of our elderly folks, I am three times plus your age but we can get together in Cyberspace.”

Mawi says it’s crucial that all stakeholders work together to ensure that we find ways of addressing the climate crisis for our future generation.