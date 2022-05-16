Knowledge sharing and respect is vital: AG

[Source: Fijian Government]

The Attorney General has reminded the young Fijians about the importance of leadership and maintaining discipline.

Speaking during the Mulomulo Muslim Primary School Prefects investiture ceremony, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is urging teachers and parents in the community to ensure they behave in a manner that will help develop good ethical values and principles in young children.

Sayed-Khaiyum says young Fijians are the ones who will actually give stability in the most tumultuous times.

Article continues after advertisement

“About 62 to 65 percent of the population are below the age of 35. So all of you over the age of 35 and 40 are minorities. It’s these young people who will, in the blink of an eye, become leaders.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is very important to respect and share knowledge with young Fijians to create a better and improved Fiji.

He has acknowledged teachers as they carry such an enormous responsibility as they have a huge influence on the children.