Knowledge-based sector key for foreign marketing

Foreign investors setting up businesses in Fiji are encouraged to invest in local talent and resources.

Permanent Secretary for Trade and Commerce, Shaheen Ali, says while there is no requirement, there is a natural tendency for investors and businesses to take up local talent.

Ali says authorities have made the effort to create a conducive environment that is free of overregulation and bureaucracy to be able to attract more investments in Fiji.

“There is no requirement but it is only logical for investors when they come to Fiji in terms of creating that cost effectiveness to employ the vast local talent that we have and capitalize on the local resources as well and in terms of requirements for investors, the investments reforms I mentioned makes it a lot easier for investors to invest in Fiji.”

The knowledge based sector is a key focus of Fiji’s marketing abroad to investors.

Ali says they have reformed Investment Fiji as purely an investment promotion organization.

The Ministry of Trade and Commerce is working with Fiji’s Trade Commissioners and High Commissioners abroad to be able to coordinate and market Fiji as an attractive investment destination.