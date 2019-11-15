Home

Knife attack victim recovers in hospital

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 14, 2020 10:48 am
A 14 –year-old girl who was allegedly attacked with a knife in Kabisi, Sigatoka remains admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.

A 14 –year-old girl who was allegedly attacked with a knife in Kabisi, Sigatoka remains admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.

The girl was allegedly struck with a cane knife by her mother’s de-facto partner.

Her mother who was also allegedly attacked by the same man, died at the scene.

The suspect, Anand Prakash has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.

 

