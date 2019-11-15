News
Knife attack victim recovers in hospital
July 14, 2020 10:48 am
A 14 –year-old girl who was allegedly attacked with a knife in Kabisi, Sigatoka remains admitted in the Lautoka Hospital.
The girl was allegedly struck with a cane knife by her mother’s de-facto partner.
Her mother who was also allegedly attacked by the same man, died at the scene.
The suspect, Anand Prakash has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.
