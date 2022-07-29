Kite fight competitors urged to follow rules

[File Photo]

The stage has been set for tomorrow’s inaugural kite fight championship and the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is urging participants to strictly adhere to the rules they’ve agreed to.

Participants are reminded to use regular cotton thread to string their kite as all checks will be made before the competition starts.

In order to ensure fairness, participants will be free to add secret mixtures to their threads after the formal check is done.

64-year-old Mohammed Shaheed who has over 50 years of experience in flying kites is excited about tomorrow’s event.

“It was fun those olden days, but today everybody has got phones and they are busy on their phones and this is something I am really glad and happy about.”

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they aim to give this sport the national recognition it deserves.

“Putting up very large money and getting people together, this is going to become an annual event, there’s going to be hundreds of people turning up just to see, imagine it’s never been done before in Fiji, 68 kites flying at the same time trying to cut each other.”

68 kites will be flown tomorrow, with all competitors aiming for the $2000 top prize money.

Supporters will not be permitted within the competition area, so that athletes have plenty of room to move around.