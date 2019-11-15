Kishore Kumar terminated

Self-styled publisher of his Facebook page, Kishore Kumar has been terminated by the Education Ministry.

In a statement this afternoon the Ministry confirms it has terminated Kishore Kumar, a Computer Science Teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School for posting derogatory comments on social media against Member of Parliament, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Minister Rosy Akbar says the Ministry of Education will neither condone nor tolerate any breach of the Civil Servants Code of Conduct.

Akbar has reminded all Ministry employees that the Civil Servants Code of Conduct must at all times be upheld and preserved in a manner that promotes the integrity, impartiality and effectiveness of the Ministry and maintains the public confidence and trust.

She says employees engaging in activities that bring disrepute to the nobility of the teaching profession, whether during official working hours or outside of official working hours will face disciplinary action.

Akbar warns that Education Ministry employees found guilty of harassment, victimization or discrimination, will face termination.

The Minister also emphasized that acts of insubordination are grounds for immediate disciplinary action and termination.