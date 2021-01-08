Kishore Kumar served with disclosures

Self-proclaimed Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been served with disclosures this morning.

The former Computer Science teacher appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court facing six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ claiming that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament and in another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she had made a porn video.

The Magistrate told Kumar’s lawyer to inform the accused what entails in the disclosures.

His bail has been extended and the case will be called again on February 2nd.