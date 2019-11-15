Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar remains in police custody at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Suva.

Kumar was arrested on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says Kumar is still being questioned in relation to his Facebook posts attacking National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua.

The Computer Science teacher posted numerous videos attacking Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to have a pornographic video of her.

Kumar did not respond to FBC News when asked to independently verify if there was in-fact any such video and its authenticity.

The National Federation Party has uploaded a video in which Kumar claims to be working for the FijiFirst Party.

The video on the NFP Facebook page dates back to 2017 and was filmed during a Party rally in Nasinu.

Kumar identifies himself as the leader of the “Investigative Research Intelligence Unit” on social media and the head administrator of FijiFirst on social media.

However, none of these has been verified by FijiFirst.

FBC News has sent questions to Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.