Kishore Kumar released on bail

Former Computer Science teacher and Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar has been ordered to deactivate his facebook page and other social media account and not to publish anything until his case concludes.

Kumar was released on $700 bail with two sureties in the same sum this afternoon.

The Magistrate also ordered him not to create any new account or post anything on social media.

Article continues after advertisement

He has been ordered to report to Valelevu Police station every Saturday.

Kumar appeared in court today with a bandage under his right eye and is alleging that he was assaulted while in remand.

He informed the court that he has lodged a police complaint.

Kumar is charged with six counts of indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that between July and October he insulted the modesty of the National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua by posting live videos on his public Facebook page namely ‘Kishore Kumar Publication’ saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in Fiji.

It is also alleged that on 3rd August he posted a live video saying that Qereqeretabua is a porn star in parliament.

He also allegedly posted another video saying the NFP MP is a porn lover and that’s why she made a porn video.

The matter has been adjourned to 11th January.