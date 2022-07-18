Kiribati will return to the Forum: NZ PM

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau [left] and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Unity is an important focus for Pacific Leaders.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stressed this, saying that she is certain that Kiribati will return to the Pacific Islands Forum.

Ardern says at the same time, a lot of work has been done to ensure that the concerns raised by the Micronesians have been addressed.

“I totally accept that. One member of the forum family does not believe that those concerns are being addressed. And as the Fijian Prime Minister says the doors always open. Kiribati for New Zealand is very important to us. And we remain a supportive friend and in particular, these times where they are experiencing severe drought.”

Arden says the New Zealand government will continue to support the small island state.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau had written a letter to the PIFS Secretary-General Henry Puna stating that they would pull out completely from PIF.

Maamau said one of the key reasons for their absence was Kiribati not being part of the agreement endorsed by leaders, which allowed Puna to keep his position as PIF secretary general.