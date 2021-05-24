Kiribati seafarers return home after being in Fiji for months

142 Kiribati seafarers are finally returning home to their families after being stuck in Fiji due to the pandemic.

FBC News understands that these men who were working for international shipping lines have been in the country for almost 2 years while some have been there for around 8 months.

Following questions sent to the Kiribati High Commission, the Government of Kiribati stated that they have chartered the Reef Endeavor vessel owned by Captain Cook Cruises.

Article continues after advertisement

It will also take six days to reach their destination.

Prior to their departures, these passengers have gone through strict travel procedures and tested three times with negative results.

These nationals are accompanied by three medical officers who will assist the Reef Endeavor’s medical team in monitoring and carrying out medical check-ups and tests during the trip.

Upon arrival at the Betio port, passengers of the vessel will remain in quarantine on the vessel for fourteen days under the Kiribati Government’s COVID19 standard operating procedures.