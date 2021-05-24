Kiribati reassures its support in addressing regional issues

The outgoing Kiribati High Commissioner to Fiji, David Teaabo reassured his country’s support to the region in the fight against climate change.

Teaabo in a farewell courtesy call to the Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs says they will continue to support Fiji and the region in other areas such as ocean conservation.

Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan while thanking Teaabo for his term emphasized the importance of regional solidarity to advance the interests of the Blue Pacific region.

The meeting was also centered on increasing potential partnerships based on the mutual priorities of both nations.