Kiribati reassures its support in addressing regional issues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 28, 2022 10:36 am
The outgoing Kiribati High Commissioner to Fiji, David Teaabo [right] with Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs Yogesh Karan [Source: Fijian Government]

The outgoing Kiribati High Commissioner to Fiji, David Teaabo reassured his country’s support to the region in the fight against climate change.

Teaabo in a farewell courtesy call to the Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs says they will continue to support Fiji and the region in other areas such as ocean conservation.

Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan while thanking Teaabo for his term emphasized the importance of regional solidarity to advance the interests of the Blue Pacific region.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting was also centered on increasing potential partnerships based on the mutual priorities of both nations.

