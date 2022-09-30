Kiobo declared Health Promoting Village

Pictured above is President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere with a villager.

Kiobo Village in Kubulau has become the first village in the country to be declared a Health Promoting Village or Healthy Village under the revitalised Healthy Islands Initiative.

The concept comes under the Ministry of Health’s Healthy Settings Program, which is a part of the revitalised Healthy Islands Initiative initially launched by Pacific Island countries in 1995.

Launching the Program in Kiobo Village today, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this initiative promotes healthy living in the village setting which will decrease pre-mature deaths and ensure a healthy and productive population.

Ratu Wiliame believes the initiative will change the way villagers have been living and enable them to adopt a healthier lifestyle that will give them a long life so they are able to teach the younger generation values and tradition.

He adds, it gives him so much pride to launch the inaugural initiative in a place where he has maternal links.

Ratu Wiliame has encouraged the villagers, to support and adopt the initiative for the betterment and good health of the future generation of Kubulau.

The President, who will now champion the Health Settings Program, says the Ministry of Health will roll out the initiative to other communities.

The event also marked the closing of a five-day training, in which all villagers were taught the pillars of healthy living under Program.

Ratu Wiliame says this is a remarkable achievement and it will not only be beneficial for them but also the district as a whole.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says they already have the health settings program in some workplaces, government departments and schools and will also be including other communities.

They also intent to implement the program by districts and provinces.