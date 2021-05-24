Home

Kioa Island implements strict COVID-safe measures

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 31, 2021 4:31 pm
Kioa Island

The people of Kioa Island have now reintroduced some stringent COVID-safe measures on the island to protect themselves from the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the north.

The island is situated opposite Buca Bay in Vanua Levu.

Kioa Island Council Vice Chair, Lawrence Nikotimo says gatherings of any kind are now limited and they have imposed new curfew hours as they are not taking any risks.

“We have put in place a curfew within Kioa from 6pm-6am therefore there will be no gatherings. There are no social gatherings, there will be no church services, no sports activities and so many other things that we have put on hold.”


Kioa Island Council Vice Chair, Lawrence Nikotimo

Nikotimo says the traditional New Year’s eve church service has also been canceled, as the council prioritizes the safety of their people.

“We are only allowed to go out of Kioa if you are going for your job, for work, or children going for further education but we are not entertaining people coming into Kioa at this point in time.”

He says during a meeting of village elders on the island yesterday, it was agreed that movement into Kioa would not be allowed for at least the next two weeks.

The council is also seeking support for thermal guns and other personal protective equipment to monitor the health of its population.

