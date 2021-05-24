Home

Kioa implements mandatory quarantine 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 12:50 pm
A mandatory quarantine requirement has been implemented on Kioa Island for all incoming visitors.

The Kioa Island Council says they have taken the measure considering a surge in COVID-19 positive cases in nearby Vanua Levu.

Council Acting Vice-Chair, Lawrence Nikotimo says they recorded no cases on the island during the first two waves and people are in fear as the virus is now closer to home.

Nikotimo says they are now restricting people from going to Vanua Levu until further notice and visitors have been told to isolate themselves upon arrival.

“We have given them a warning and informed them that they are allowed to come to Kioa despite they follow the advisories or the protocols we have put for them. We ask them to stay in the blocks, we do have blocks in Kioa for seven days quarantine before they move into the village.”

The people of Kioa did their last shopping in Vanua Levu over the weekend.

Nikotimo says the people have also been told to follow protocols to keep the island COVID-free.

