Kioa Declaration for COP 27

A powerful declaration that shares the stories, struggles, and tears of the resilience of pacific communities fighting for climate justice were signed on Kioa Island this week.

The Kioa Climate Emergency Declaration will be presented to Pacific governments ahead of the COP27 meeting in Egypt.

The spokesperson for talanoa, Maina Talia says the declaration focuses on the urgent progress of loss and damage.

“Over the three days, we had some very strong discussions around Loss and Damage and especially how do we connect the political declarations made in 2019 by our Pacific leaders, the Kainaki II Declaration, the Suva Declaration, the Boe Declaration that talks about climate security. So, we had analysis and discussions around those and how we can customise the language or contextualise the language in order for us to be the bridge that connects the community with that political declaration.”

Talia says the declaration is a one of its kind document inspired by affected communities like Cogea, Kioa and Rabi and bears their stories.

“If you read the whole document, it’s basically the cry, the pain, the struggle that our people have to go through and basically what we – as people who have gathered here – what can we do in order to support our communities. What have we pledged, to bring changes and support our affected communities around the region.

Around 30 CSO from around the Pacific including the Head of the Catholic Church in Fiji Father Peter Loy Chong signed the declaration in Kioa on Wednesday.

The Declaration will be launched at COP27 in Cairo.