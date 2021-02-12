Kings Road in Tavua closed due to flooding

Kings Road in Tavua is closed to all traffic due to flooding.

This also includes Nabuna Village road and Yaladro road.

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging motorists not to drive through the flooded road as the depth is hard to gauge.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, a heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Northern and Western parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Viti Levu.

The Nadi Weather Office says this is due to a trough of low pressure that remains slow moving just to the West of the Fiji group and is expected to gradually drift away.

It adds that associated rain bands will continue affecting parts of the country later today.

The Weather Office says a flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas adjacent to streams and rivers for Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki to Korovou in Viti Levu.

A flood alert also remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to streams and rivers along Nabouwalu through Kubulau to Dawara in Vanua Levu.