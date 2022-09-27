Kings Road at Four Miles to open tomorrow

The Fiji Roads Authority is working on re-instating the King’s Road at the four miles bridge in Centrepoint, Nasinu.

The road was closed for the past five days following a burst main of a wastewater pipe.

The Water Authority of Fiji has completed maintenance today and handed the road over to FRA.

FRA Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says they are working to ensure that the road is ready before tomorrow morning’s peak hour traffic.

“I believe the portion that has gone this time around there was a little portion that wasn’t replaced, it was in good condition before. Sometimes things like this happened and we all have to react to it and make sure that the public has been served so we’ll bring the road back in the correct form hopefully by Wednesday.”

FBC News visited the site and FRA personnel are seen filling up the road before the re-surfacing is done.

A sinkhole was identified last Friday which was caused by a burst sewer sucking the road elements causing it unsafe for travel.