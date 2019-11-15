King Road open to all traffic

The Kings Road at Nabulini, Tailevu is now open to both lanes.

The road was closed yesterday due to a landslip.

A number of roads and crossing in Ba, Rakiraki, Tavua and Sigatoka remain closed due to flooding and damage.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Central Division, some roads in Korovou, Rewa and Naqali also remain closed due to flooding.

All roads in the Eastern and Northern Division remain open

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority says the potholes on the road network have increased due to continuous rainy weather.

The FRA says the contractors will be carrying out remedial work as soon as the weather clears up.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution during this time.