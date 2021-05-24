Kids having fun at the Cookie Corner event

Families were out with their kids having fun at the “Cookie Corner” at Damodar City in Suva today, an event that has become a tradition for Sweet Endings.

Also known as the “Christmas Decorating Corner”, the event provides kids an opportunity to show their creativity by decorating their favorite Christmas treat.

Sweet Endings Managing Director, Gabby Jiare says they are excited to host the event and bring smiles to kids after the havoc caused by the pandemic.

“In the build-up to Christmas, it’s a great opportunity for kids. Especially after they’ve been cooped up for a long at home. We are happy to have the kids back this time around.”

Kids were excited to participate in the cookie decorating competition with hopes of winning a present.

Jiare says they hope to grow this event in years to come.

Sweet Endings has big plans in the pipeline like hosting a cake show in the future.