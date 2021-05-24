Kia residents get access to clean water

Residents on Kia Island now have access to clean water after the Water Authority of Fiji conducted repairs on their desalination plant.

Manager Operations, Seru Soderberg says they had received requests from residents on the island last month and a team responded immediately.

The WAF team found an issue with the desalination plant that had disrupted its ability to provide water.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’ve completed the necessary repairs and servicing of the plant.

One more project is also underway for the island, as WAF has identified backup water sources for the residents.

The Authority says regardless of location, they will continue developing water sources around Fiji.

Soderberg has also urged the media to act responsibly and refrain from publishing false and outdated information.