Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|
Full Coverage

News

Kia residents get access to clean water

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 3, 2021 4:50 am
[Source: WAF]

Residents on Kia Island now have access to clean water after the Water Authority of Fiji conducted repairs on their desalination plant.

Manager Operations, Seru Soderberg says they had received requests from residents on the island last month and a team responded immediately.

The WAF team found an issue with the desalination plant that had disrupted its ability to provide water.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’ve completed the necessary repairs and servicing of the plant.

One more project is also underway for the island, as WAF has identified backup water sources for the residents.

The Authority says regardless of location, they will continue developing water sources around Fiji.

Soderberg has also urged the media to act responsibly and refrain from publishing false and outdated information.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.