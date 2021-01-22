Kia Islanders receive assistance from ADRA

People on Kia Island yesterday received assistance from Non-Government Organisation Adventist Development and Relief Agency Fiji.

This is part of the Tropical Yasa Food Security and Livelihood Project funded by the New Zealand Aid Programme to assist close to 700 households in 15 affected communities in the coastal areas of Macuata.

Distributions were made to the three villages of Yaro, Daku and Ligau where they were supplied with basic food items.

A chainsaw was also given to the villagers to help in the clean-up to address the imminent health risks of leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue and diarrhoea (LTDD).

While the uprooted trees can be utilized for timber to rebuild damaged homes, ADRA Fiji Program Director Ana Alburqueque says they hope that the initiative promotes community ‘solesolevaki’ and fosters the need to return to psychological normalcy in conducting activities as a community.

Distributions will continue this week.