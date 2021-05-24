Home

Khan sworn as ICC Deputy Prosecutor

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 8, 2022 9:43 am
Former judge and diplomat Nazhat Shameem Khan.

Nazhat Shameem Khan was sworn in as one of two new Deputy Prosecutors for the International Criminal Court in Geneva, Switzerland.

The former judge and diplomat previously served as President of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Khan will serve in the role for a term of nine years.

She says she will serve the Office of the Prosecutor at ICC with diligence and integrity and is committed to treating all those she works with, with equality, respect and dignity.

The ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan welcomed the arrival of Ms Khan and says her experience, energy and dynamism will be crucial to transform the principles of the Rome Statute into a tangible and meaningful reality for those that most need its protection.

