Khan is new UN Human Rights Council President

Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan has been elected the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Khan was elected through a secret ballot process.

All 47 members of the Geneva-based human rights body cast their vote to appoint its President for 2021, the Council’s 15th annual cycle.

As per the rule, the candidate who receives the most votes is declared the President of the Human Rights Council.

With her new Presidency role, taking immediate effect, Khan now joins Ambassadors Keva Lorraine Bain of the Bahamas, Ali Ibn Abi Talib Abdelrahman Mahmoud of Sudan, and Monique van Daalen of the Netherlands.

Khan received 29 votes, Ambassador Bucheeri had 14 votes, while four people voted for Ambassador Lapasov.

Khan has been serving as the Permanent Representative of Fiji to the United Nations Office at Geneva since 2014.

Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has congratulated Khan for her appointment.

Bainimarama in a tweet says Fiji’s UN HRC leadership comes at a critical time for humanity, as climate emergency threatens human rights on a global and generational scale.

He says Khan is well-suited to help steer us towards a future of justice, decency, and dignity for all people.