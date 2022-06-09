Khan family ready for harvesting season

Fazlur Khan.

Most sugarcane farmers in Nadi are preparing for the new harvesting season.

One in particular is the Khan family of Tovatova, Nausori Highlands, who have been involved in the sugar industry for decades.

Speaking to FBC News, cane grower Fazlur Khan says it’s all hands on deck for the family, as they have around 40 acres of cane to harvest.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says they are excited about the new season.

“We have already arranged our cane cutters and our trucks are all ready to go through. When I came here, the first year I harvested 1,200 tonnes, the second year about 1,000 tonnes and last year I harvested 800 plus tonnes. “

While three of his sons are overseas, Khan says his other two have shown an interest in continuing the family business as sugarcane farming runs in their blood.

Harvesting in Tovatova is expected to start next week.