Khan elected Deputy Prosecutor of ICC

Nazhat Shameem Khan has been appointed the Deputy Prosecutor for the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Khan who is Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva was appointed at the Assembly’s 20th session at the World Forum Convention Center in The Hague.

The current Human Rights Council President will serve for a nine-year term commencing on the day of her solemn undertaking together with Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal.

The Assembly which ended yesterday was attended by States Parties, observer States, international and regional organizations and representatives of civil society.

The Assembly held its General debate, which was enriched by the participation of some ministers, international organizations, and representatives of civil society.

The Assembly held two thematic plenary sessions: one on cooperation and one on the Review of the International Criminal Court and the Rome Statute system.

Numerous side events, including many organized by civil society, were also held during the session virtually.