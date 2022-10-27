Key initiatives to be launched to assist TSLS students

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service will be launching key ICT initiatives tomorrow in an effort to reach out to more students.

In the last nine years, TSLS through government funding has sponsored 56,995 students and out of that 26,778 students have already graduated while 30,217 are still in the system.

Chief Executive Dr. Hasmukh Lal says they will also be able to improve and expand their service delivery through these initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds students will be able to have their complaints addressed quickly as they will also launch Online Escalation Complaint Management System.

“In terms of expanding our service delivery, we are also going to launch the Online Escalation Complaint Management System. For example, in this system, if you lodge your complaint you will get a ticket so within two hours if the complaint is not addressed it will escalate to another level until it reaches the head.”

Dr Lal says they will also be launching their revamped TSLS website and Online Application System and TSLS Mobile App.

Along with this, the TSLS Head Quarters will also be opened at Garden City in Raiwai tomorrow.