Key health related acts to be reviewed

The Ministry of Health, with the cabinet’s approval, is conducting a comprehensive review of several key health-related acts.

This initiative aims to align existing legislation with contemporary health challenges and improve public health services nationwide.

Among the legislation undergoing scrutiny is the Public Health Act of 1935, which is being evaluated to ensure its relevance in addressing today’s public health issues.

The Ministry says that with an eye on optimizing effectiveness, the review seeks to reflect current needs and challenges the healthcare system faces.



In addition to the Public Health Act, the Ministry is also revising several other critical legislation, including the Nursing Act, the Burial and Cremation Act 1911, and the Quarantine Act 1965.

The Radiation Health Act of 2009 is also slated for revision, highlighting a broader commitment to enhancing health regulations in the country.

After the review is completed within the ministry, it will be carried out among Government stakeholders, local stakeholders, international partners, and the general public.

