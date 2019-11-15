Ketei villagers receives first payment of pine harvest

Years of sacrifice and hard work is slowly paying off for Ketei villagers in Totoya as they receive their first payment of the pine harvest.

Ketei Development Project Chair Vuetasau Tikoivei says this is a dream come true as securing local and international markets is a challenge.

He adds the Pine trees were planted about 50 years ago and the $2, 749 received today will assist in community development projects.

“At least 30 houses for our village project and that is our first development phase. And for us, it also the first time that we have a development project that comes to reality by using our resource.”

Fiji Pine Trust Extension Services Manager Lasarusa Turaga says they have received massive demand from local markets particularly after Tropical Cyclone Harold.

“Our approach was to involve with timber merchants which we are thankful to and they’ve come on board. This is really made a story come true in terms of these 40 to 50-year-old pines lying out there in the islands.”

The Trust is expected to secure new markets to purchase pine timber from the various island in Lau and Kadavu.