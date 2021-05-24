Keresi's sentence could increase

A mother who murdered her newborn son could have her jail sentence increased.

Silipa Keresi who is originally from Fiji was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in jail after her son Maliki’s body was found in woodland in Hythe, Hampshire, in 2020.

According to BBC News the 38-year-old was found guilty of murder following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, which heard how she left her child “exposed and abandoned”.

Her case has been referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The scheme deals with referrals to the Attorney General of sentences considered to be unreasonably low.

A Court of Appeal spokesperson said Keresi’s case had been referred “with a view of increasing the sentence”.

Maliki’s body was found in dense woodland wrapped in a bloodstained bath towel by a dog walker on the afternoon of 5 March 2020.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was “omission of care”.

Her trial was told Keresi, had wanted an abortion but was over the time limit when she inquired in November 2019.