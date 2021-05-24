Home

News

Keep the faith: PM

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 1, 2022 7:56 am

Fiji is on an unwavering recovery journey despite the recent developments of the coronavirus.

This is the message of reassurance from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as Fiji enters another new year.

Bainimarama says the year ahead will be promising if we put our differences aside and patriotically unite for the betterment of the nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will restore our children’s future, and we will restore the pace of unprecedented progress that we set before this pandemic struck us. As a united people, a caring people and an ambitious people, we will Restore Fiji.”

The leader of the government is pleading with people not to allow differences of opinion and political beliefs and ideologies to divide us.

“That is the future we want. And it is a future I’m asking all of us to work for. Let’s not let anyone hold us back from achieving what each of us knows we can achieve as a nation. This is not a time to be distracted by dismay or by division, by negativity or by petty politics –– we have far too much work to do together.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians to remain hopeful and optimistic as Fiji embarks on another year of restoring our country to pre-covid economic prosperity.

 

