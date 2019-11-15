Civil servants grateful to PM

The Fiji Pensioners Association has rallied behind Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for civil servants to continue receiving full pay despite this difficult time.

This comes as Association President Hari Raj Naicker raised concerns regarding care for the elderly in senior citizen homes around the country.

Bainimarama questioned as to whose responsibility it would be to care for the elderly as some opposition members are demanding a reduction in civil servants’ wages.

Naicker while in support of the Prime Minister, says these workers in care homes are providing not only service to the elderly but earning for their families as well.

“Now if we say slash their salary by half or twenty percent down, they’ll suffer. What about their children, what about their siblings, they got to survive as well.”

Naicker has also called on senior citizens who are facing challenges during this COVID-19 period to seek support from relevant authorities.