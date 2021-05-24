Keep farms free from TB urges Minister

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy has urged dairy farmers to keep their farms clean to avoid the spread of tuberculosis.

The Minister says they are trying to grow the dairy industry however, tuberculosis remains are a major drawback.

Dr. Reddy says this is particularly for farms in the Central Division.

He adds the Ministry will introduce new breeders to farmers to improve production.

However, only farms certified free of TB will be receiving the assistance.

“We will only give our breeder bulls for beef, cattle, and brown species for dairy to farms which are certified TB free, we don’t want to waste this genetic material that we have, we have acquired with a lot of costs involve.”

The Minister also says larger farms will be the first to receive the breeders as they encourage smallholders to go commercial.

Dr. Reddy says as time goes there will be an interchange of breeders between farms to ensure the level of production remains high.