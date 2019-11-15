Keep both hands on the steering wheel: LTA

The Land Transport Authority of Fiji has urged the public to refrain from driving with one arm outside of the window.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says this is a risk to the safety of all road users.

Simpson says drivers have the lives of other road users in their hands, and the responsibility of protecting passenger lives too.

He adds both hands of the drivers need to be on the steering wheel in order to maintain adequate control of the vehicle.

The LTA is urging all drivers to remember to be safe and to be in full control of their vehicle at all times.