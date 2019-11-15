Keep Australia in your prayers says Minister

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Australia and Fiji are close friends, hence we’re sending RFMF personnel to help fight against the raging bush fires.

He says Australia has always responded whenever there was a natural disaster and his is urging Fijians to keep Australia in their prayers.

Dr Waqainabete says the fires have caused so much damage not only to the environment but has also claimed many lives.

The Minister says Fiji and Australia share a Vuvale relationship and Australians are our family.

RFMF engineers will be leaving soon to help in Australia’s response and recovery efforts.